Darrell RIchards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Okanagan biker still in running for custom chopper competition

Darrell Richards is sitting in first in the final round of the group stage

Darrell Richards is still looking for support to help Discovery House.

The Penticton biker is in the running to be featured on Orange County Choppers and is currently sitting first in his group of five from the remaining initial 146 contestants on Dreamchopper.

Voting for the round wraps up at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Penticton man looking for votes in Orange County Chopper contest wants to donate prize bike

If Richards is able to win an appearance on the show, he plans to donate the bike he would build with the show’s star Paul Teutul Sr. to Discovery House.

The bikes designed by Teutul Sr. on the show have previously sold for $100,000 USD.

After the group stage, there will still be more voting needed to get Richards onto the show.

Votes can be done by going to his page and voting daily at dreamchopper.com/2020/darrell-richards.

Darrell RIchards and his Harley Davidson Streetglide in front of Discovery House in Penticton on Nov. 5.
Okanagan biker still in running for custom chopper competition

Darrell Richards is sitting in first in the final round of the group stage

Most Read