The poster of the “Kaliburr Kid.” (Contributed)

Okanagan filmmakers produce short Star Wars fan film

“Kaliburr Kid” uses Peachland, West Kelowna and Summerland as the backdrop

A pair of Okanagan filmmakers recently collaborated to produce a Star Wars short fan film to celebrate the franchise’s special “May the Fourth” day.

Summerland-based videographer and graphic designer Maurits Nienhuis came up with the concept of the “Kaliburr Kid” short film after West Kelowna author Andrew Buckley introduced the franchise’s original trilogy to him.

“I fell in love with the story and style of those movies,” said Nienhuis. “I’ve never worked on films before but I got curious to see if I could make my own Star Wars scene with Summerland’s Giant’s Head Mountain as a backdrop.”

The film uses Peachland, West Kelowna and Summerland as the backdrop, with shots of Okanagan Lake and the surrounding mountains. Extra footage was shot at both filmmakers’ homes in Summerland and the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Nienhuis shared the idea with Buckley, who then wrote the script before production began in April. The film features Buckley’s youngest son as the titular character, who stumbles across Kaiburr crystals that are in pursuit by the rebellion and the revitalized galactic empire.

“I’m a huge nerd, so when Maurits came up with the concept, I was fully on board,” said Buckley. “It was a great project and we’re excited to share the Okanagan-based story and movie on Star Wars day.”

Star Wars day is observed annually on May 4, to celebrate George Lucas’ Star Wars media franchise.

The date originated from the pun “May the Fourth be with you”, derived from the popular Star Wars catchphrase “May the Force be with you”.

Star Wars

