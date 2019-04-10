Okanagan ice cream shops square off

Penticton is about to have some ice cream wars

Penticton could possibly be on the eve of ice cream wars, with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream moving in on The Peach’s territory on Lakeshore Drive. (Image from Pixabay)

Who would win in a fight, a giant peach or a penguin with a surfboard?

While this match up may seem odd, this hypothetical show down is in fact very real with Lickity Splitz Ice Cream planning to set up shop on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive just a hop, skip and a jump down from The Peach.

READ ALSO: Decades don’t diminish memories of Penticton riot

On April 8, The Peach had its fuzz in a bunch when it saw Lickity Splitz’ penguin cruising by with his smug sunglasses and triple decker ice cream cone.

READ ALSO: Who wore it best? Penticton Peach takes not of Peachland’s new landmark

Later that day, the penguin responded that he wasn’t just sliding through Penticton, he planned to make the city his home beginning May 4. He added that he was picking up weird vibes from The Peach.

Will the two be able to settle their differences for the love of ice cream? Or is Penticton on the eve of ice cream wars?

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.