Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

A Vernon senior has grown a tomato with an – ahem – unusual shape.

Piere Tambolini, a resident at Silver Springs retirement home, went to check on his four tomato plants one morning when he discovered something phallic.

“The funny part about it is this whole tomato was grown, and it was round,” explained Tambolini on Tuesday.

“The next morning, that’s on there,” he said, pointing to the tomato’s appendage.

“It just kind of grew overnight.”

Tambolini made the strange discovery a week ago, and wanting to keep the joke running he has preserved the peculiar tomato in his refrigerator ever since.

The lewd tomato is a poorly kept secret around Silver Springs, as Tambolini’s has delighted in spreading the word to his neighbours.

“I think most of them have seen it or heard about it,” he said.

When asked what came to mind when he first found the tomato, Tamobili replied: “what do you think?”

