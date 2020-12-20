Only in the Okanagan can you golf and ski on the same day

Donning Santa hats, Ellsy Mackie and her friend head off for their last golf game of the season on Dec. 20, 2020. (Monique Tamminga / Western News) Ellsy Mackie gets some putting practice in before her tee time at Penticton Golf Course on the last day of fall, Dec. 20. At 13 degrees Celsius temperatures, it was a great day to end the golf season. (Monique Tamminga / Western News)

Only in the Okanagan can you golf on Dec. 20.

Golfers were getting in their last game of the season at Penticton Golf and Country Club on Sunday, enjoying balmy 13 degree Celsius temperatures and sunshine.

Donning Santa hats, Ellsy Mackie and her friend enjoyed one last golf game together on Sunday.

“It’s been great weather for golf and tomorrow I’m going cross-country skiing,” said Mackie.

Penticton Golf general manager Guy Dow said he would keep the golf course open “until the snow started to fly.”

A snow warning is in effect for Monday, Dec. 21, the first day of winter. Penticton could get up to 15 cm of the white stuff.

The Penticton Golf Course was full of happy golfers taking in the warm weather and dry conditions.

One couple remarked, “where else in Canada can you golf this time of year?”

Another one said she was happy for the snow tomorrow because she has a cabin at Apex.

The Penticton Golf course’s city location and maintenance of its fairways and greens lends itself to a longer golf season, said Dow earlier this year. Most golf courses in the Okanagan have already closed for the season.

It seems like everyone is out enjoying the warm, dry weather on Sunday. Okanagan Lake’s promenade was full of walkers as was Skaha Lake Park and kids were having some fun at the Naramata pump track and skate-park.

