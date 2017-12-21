PHOTOS: B.C. lights up for the holiday season

Cities from Langley to Victoria are merry and bright this year

The Berry family in Langley has created a holiday light extravaganza at their home. The display features over 10,000 lights and many inflatables, with new additions this year. At 9562 215A St, nightly from 4 to 11 p.m (Submitted)

It might be getting dark at 4 p.m. these days but the nights are getting brighter thanks to holiday displays all around the province.

From Langley to Agassiz to Vancouver Island, check out how British Columbians are lighting up the night this holiday season.

This home on Rockheights Drive is one of many decorated around Esquimalt this year. (Don Descoteau/Victoria News)

These trucks may be pretty all lit up but Comox Valley RCMP say that the trucks adorned with Christmas lights violate the Motor Vehicle Act and could be distracting for drivers.

The Canadian Coast Guard participated in the first annual Sea of Lights parade hosted by Tofino Resort and Marina on Saturday night. The event saw festively decorated vessels sailing around Strawberry Island while resrot staff dished out free holiday treats and hot cocoa. (Andrew Bailey photo)

The Murray family home at 7311 194 St. Surrey. Nightly through December, Dave Murray’s annual display of decorations lights up his family home — and the entire neighbourhood. Murray has been building large Christmas light displays for well over 20 years, and each year they get larger. (Submitted

The City of White Rock has installed Christmas lights that help illuminate the waterfront pier. The rain and wind didn’t deter people from checking out the light display Saturday evening. (Aaron Hinks photo)

David Lord lights up his Elm Road home in Agassiz.

A line of colorfully-lit wreathes hang from the crossbeams of the former railroad span at Railroad Bridge Park in Sequim on Friday. The wreathes, along with strings of lights along the approach trestle over the Dungeness River, were lit for the holiday season on Friday evening. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

A holiday display at 918 W. 10th St., in Port Angeles creates an illuminated Christmas card to light up the night. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)