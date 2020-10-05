PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

Karin Fulcher holds her kittens Pinot and Grigio during a small physically-distanced outdoor service and pet blessing ceremony to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price, centre, wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as she speaks before blessing pets during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses a dog during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Father John Stephens wears a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 as he blesses Dawn Moulton’s chicken Rose, during a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at St John’s Shaughnessy Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reverend Lucy Price pets a dog before a small physically-distanced outdoor service to mark St. Francis Day, at Holy Cross Anglican Church in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The pandemic has disrupted everything from gatherings to day-to-day routine, but one church in B.C.’s Lower Mainland didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from ensuring animals received their annual blessings this weekend.

On Sunday (Oct. 4), St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver hosted a drive-thru blessing service for pet owners to mark St. Francis Day.

The Feast of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology, is recognized by churches around the world on Oct. 4 with pet blessings.

Pet owners gathered for an outdoor service Saturday morning, bringing with them dogs, cats and even a chicken.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top 10 timely Halloween costumes: From Baby Yoda to Black Panther to ‘2020 Dumpster Fire’

Just Posted

Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Shepherd Road traffic is completely blocked

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Anti-mask protest at Rutland schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Rockets’ Pavel Novak projected to be selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Last season, the Rockets had four players selected in the draft, the most of any WHL team

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Meet Lilly and her three kittens who are looking for a forever home

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Most Read