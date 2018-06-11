Golden retriever Lola starts Monday as a trauma dog for Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services. (@VFRS_Lola)

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Vancouver firefighters a set to introduce a new member of the team of Monday – Lola, the trauma dog.

“Recent studies have shown that almost half of emergency services personnel show ‘significant symptoms… consistent with one or more mental disorders,’” said Capt. Jonathan Gormack. “Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services is leading the way to provide training, treatment, and interventions for staff dealing with occupational stress.”

Lola will work with her handler, Asst. Capt. Steve Fraser, to help provide members of the Vancouver Fire Fighters’ Union Local 18 and all Vancouver Fire & Rescue staff with mental health support and healing.

The golden retriever even has her own Instagram account.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

Just Posted

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

Youth led projects in the Okanagan receive funding

Projects based in the Central and South Okanagan supported with grants

Overwhelmed with support, Starbright can now help children shine brighter

Starbright Children’s Development Centre in Kelowna receives a generous donation

Kelowna family rallies support for prostate cancer

More than 150 people gathered in Kelowna for the annual Ride for Dad

Kamloops RCMP appeal to the public

RCMP are currently investigating an assault that appears to be targeted

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

OGC athletes medal in Waterloo, Regina

Artistic gymnasts Lucia Jakab and Kamryn Greenhalgh represented the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre… Continue reading

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Event celebrates the Okanagan’s culinary and wine-making expertise

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Most Read