PHOTOS: Looking back at Central Okanagan Canada Day celebrations of years past

Locals snap pictures with Canada Day enthusiast during celebrations in downtown Kelowna. (File) Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer meets with people from across the Okanagan during Canada Day celebrations at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park on July 1, 2019 . (File) Mere months before the federal election, Conservative leader Andrew Scheer mingled with supporters at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park during his three-stop, countrywide tour on Canada Day 2019. (File) Ray and Donna King of West Kelowna enjoying Canada Day 2018 in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. (Matthew Abrey photo) Live music and bands were a main attraction during 2019 Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna’s Waterfront Park. (File) Cultural celebrations and music were seen and head during Canada Day celebrations in Kelowna in 2019. (File) Former MP Stephen Fuhr, Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and Mayor Colin Basran wear hats while promoting upcoming Canada Day celebrations in June 2019. (File) Two-year-old Nola and her mom Bree, from Kelowna, were on hand at the 2017 Canada Day festivities last year in Lake Country’s Swalwell Park. (File) Festivals Kelowna president Richard Groves and executive director Renata Mills wrap themselves in the flag during the announcement of preparations for 2018’s Canada Day festival. (File) Peter Klein creating his signature Canada Day cake for the annual West Kelowna Westside Daze in 2018. (Contributed) Okanagan politicians cut up the Canada Day cake in Kelowna in 2018. (File) Residents waiting for the Westside Daze parade in West Kelowna on Canada Day 2018. (Matthew Abery photo) The City of Kelowna’s Canada Day fireworks in an undated photo. (Doug Farrow photo)

The Central Okanagan, alongside most of the country, usually goes all-out for Canada Day celebrations.

This year, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, those celebrations have been scaled back or cancelled entirely, resulting in most people likely spending Canada Day 2020 cooped up inside or enjoying the company of small groups of friends and family.

The Capital News has gone through its archives, seeking out some of its best local Canada Day photos in recent memory for you to look back on.

The 23rd annual iteration of Kelowna’s Canada Day festivities, which often welcomes in excess of 60,000 visitors, were cancelled in late-April.

“Despite our hope that we could still hold a modified version of ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ or even a large community celebration later in the summer, it’s now clear that won’t be possible,” said Renata Mills, executive director with Festivals Kelowna on April 27. “Our team is quite disappointed but completely understands the importance of supporting efforts to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, and that includes cancelling large public events.

“Ever optimistic though, we will begin our planning for next year and look forward to welcoming everyone to ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ on July 1, 2021.”

