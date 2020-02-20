PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

RCMP dog handlers with their beloved K-9 partners outside B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Police dogs Mozart (left), who is 2.5 months old, and Midge (right), who is four months old, at B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Police dog Mozart, who is 2.5 months old, at B.C. RCMP headquarters on Feb. 19, 2020. (RCMP handout)
Two puppies in need of names in the RCMP’s 2020 Name the Puppy contest. (RCMP handout)
Puppies in need of names in the RCMP’s 2020 Name the Puppy contest. (RCMP handout)

RCMP are asking the public for help – but this time it’s not to catch suspects or solve crime.

Instead, Mounties are looking to children across the country to help name 13 German shepherd puppies who will one-day serve as police dogs for the RCMP, as part of the force’s annual Name the Puppy contest.

This year, the names must start with the letter “N.”

“B.C. kids have been winners in the past and those selected often get the opportunity to meet a dog team in their community,” said RCMP dog handler Cpl. Mike Jordan in a news release.

ALSO READ: B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

The rules of the contest are:

  • Puppy names must have no more than two syllables and nine letters
  • Contestants must live in Canada and be four to 14 years old.
  • Only one entry per child

The 13 children whose names are selected will each receive a laminated photo of the pup they named, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle. The deadline for the contest is March 25.

For more details visit rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

ALSO WATCH: Behind the scenes of the Name the Puppy Contest

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP Puppies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan forward named to Canada West All-Rookie Team

Kelowna’s Jaeli Ibbetson averaged 13.8 points a game in her first year with the Heat

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Floating human plasma helps researchers detect diseases like opioid addiction

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

BREAKING: Protesters set up along the side of Vernon highway

The peaceful protest is in solidarty with Wet’suwet’en.

Okanagan researchers fighting to keep Canadian wine thriving

Throughout their growth, grapes must survive a wide range of diseases before being made into wine.

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Vernon senior

Police are searching for man behind attempted assault last month

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

BREAKING: Protesters set up blockade on CP Rail tracks near Salmon Arm

Signs at protest site say in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en

RDOS hears concerns about 5G wireless technology

Potential safety concerns raised as communications technology expands

Most Read