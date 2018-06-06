(Twitter/DeltaPolice)

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Police won’t say how an opossum ended up in a shower at a home in the community of Ladner, B.C., but one thing is clear: the long-tailed animal wasn’t happy when an officer showed up to take it away.

Delta Police Department spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says a surprised resident called police just before midnight last Wednesday.

She says the opossum showed its displeasure at the sight of an officer by drawing back its lips, foaming at the mouth and releasing a foul smell.

Leykauf says its appearance in the shower had nothing to do with a prank or a family member and that the people involved aren’t expected to repeat their actions.

She says it’s one of the strangest animal calls the department has received, but officers have recently dealt with owls in the nearby community of Tsawwassen and crows in North Delta.

Opossums are also known as possums, and this one was released back into the wild.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman chased by deer, prompts warning from conservation

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission hosts barbecue to celebrate achievements

The service providers that aid Kelowna’s homeless population gathered for the eighth… Continue reading

Motorcyclist hit in West Kelowna

Emergency Responders on scene

Cuban-Canadian Juno nominated singer comes to Kelowna

Adonis Puentes will set the dance floor aflame this Friday

West Kelowna sends out its annual Citizen’s Survey

The 11th annual survey has been sent to 1,000 select homes in the city

Car catches on fire in West Kelowna

Vehicle fire doused on Horizon Drive

Former B.C. TV news anchor suffers hearing loss

Tony Parsons is speaking out about the importance of getting your hearing checked

Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

Steve Wells will participate in the Vernon Walk for ALS June 9 at Polson Park

Tylee ties into Texan talent

Armstrong rodeo champ on scholarship in Texas, yet still makes time for training others at home

The 2018 Summer Reading Club is back in the Okanagan

This year’s Summer Reading Club theme is Motion Commotion.

VIDEO: Goats get in downward dog at B.C. ranch

Yoga with Goats every Wednesday and Saturday in June

UPDATE: Major Crime Unit takes over investigation into missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet

The disappearance of Daniel Archbald and Ryan Daley has been deemed suspicious.

Legal pot not a public health or safety threat

The report from Canadian doctors and researchers was submitted to the Senate this week

Humboldt Broncos player released from hospital

Xavier Labelle, an 18-year old defenceman from Saskatoon, plans to graduate from high school later this month

Police capture opossum in the shower of B.C. home

“The possum was highly displeased, but we got it safely out, and back to the wild”

Most Read