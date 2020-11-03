The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)

Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is today and B.C. is betting on Donald Trump — or at least, that’s the wager for most online gamblers.

British Columbians have placed upwards of 12,000 bets totalling approximately $3 million on the U.S. election using PlayNow.com.

The event is now the online betting site’s single-most popular betting event in history, and the majority of PlayNow.com bettors are backing Donald Trump.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Penticton residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election

More than $1.4 million — 68 per cent of the wagers — have been placed on Trump heading into Tuesday’s election. If Trump wins, PlayNow.com will pay out more than $3.4 million. The president is currently the underdog. His odds on PlayNow.com are sitting at 2.35, meaning a $100 wager on a winning bet would return $235.

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden has much better odds of winning, according to PlayNow.com bookmakers. His odds on the website are currently 1.58, giving winning bettors a $158 return on a $100 wager.

Bettors who backed Biden also stand to win some huge profits if the Democrats win. The bets totaling more than $622,000 — 29 per cent of the wagers — translate to a combined potential payout of more than $1 million if Biden is victorious.

It’s clear who bettors are favouring in the U.S. election, but who are you betting on? Let us know by voting in our poll below — no money required.


READ MORE: In an unforgettable year, Americans brace for impact as a seismic election day looms


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

U.S. election

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Morning Start: Squirrels are behind most power outages in the U.S.
Next story
Surfing Sombrio: One of B.C.’s most popular beaches

Just Posted

Mission Creek Landing on Hall Road. Google Maps.
COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna care home

Interior Health is investigating a COVID-19 exposure at Mission Creek Landing

Tim Nutt is one of North America’s top comedians. (Contributed)
Train Wreck Comedy’s Tim Nutt to perform at Freddy’s Brewpub in Kelowna

Nutt will take the stage on Saturday, Nov. 14

(Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Masks required at all Okanagan YMCA facilities

Those attending Kelowna Family YMCA, H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre and the Downtown YMCA, will be required to wear a mask

Jim White, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26 lays a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at City Park in Kelowna on Nov. 11, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)
City of Kelowa Remembrance Day hours of operation

Civic property hours for Nov. 11

The majority of wagers placed on the U.S. presidential election in B.C. have been placed on Donald Trump. (File photo)
Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

B.C. bettors are favouring Trump

Ranger works with his handler Mike Ritcey for Kamloops Search and Rescue. (3 Stones Productions)
Kamloops search and rescue dogs star in new documentary

The film is now available with a fundraiser to support search and rescue groups in B.C.

A man waves a flag in support of President Donald Trump beside another man raising a flag in support of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during a rally held by Trump, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Erie International Airport in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)
Okanagan residents tell us who they’re rooting for in the U.S. election

Election day takes place today

In recognition of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Fruitvale resident Jack LaRocque wants people to know that anyone can be affected by lung cancer, even non-smokers. Photo: Jim Bailey
Kootenay man shares experience, non-smokers get lung cancer too

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Salla Sukow sings the women warrior song at a recent Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw gathering. Ceremony will be part of the Indigenous Court process. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Indigenous Court to offer alternative sentencing options for northern Vancouver Island

Final approval from the Judicial Council is expected in January

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Cherryville Community Food Bank Society announced it had been broken into sometime over Monday night or Tuesday morning Nov. 3, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)
North Okanagan food bank broken into

‘I know they must be desperate and I want to help,’ society spokesperson says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rena Phillips visits her husband Frank at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
B.C. seniors worry more about death from loneliness than COVID-19

More visits allowed than most people think under pandemic restrictions

Most Read