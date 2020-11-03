Poll: Who do you expect to win the U.S. presidential election?

The 2020 U.S. presidential election is today and B.C. is betting on Donald Trump — or at least, that’s the wager for most online gamblers.
British Columbians have placed upwards of 12,000 bets totalling approximately $3 million on the U.S. election using PlayNow.com.
The event is now the online betting site’s single-most popular betting event in history, and the majority of PlayNow.com bettors are backing Donald Trump.
More than $1.4 million — 68 per cent of the wagers — have been placed on Trump heading into Tuesday’s election. If Trump wins, PlayNow.com will pay out more than $3.4 million. The president is currently the underdog. His odds on PlayNow.com are sitting at 2.35, meaning a $100 wager on a winning bet would return $235.
Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden has much better odds of winning, according to PlayNow.com bookmakers. His odds on the website are currently 1.58, giving winning bettors a $158 return on a $100 wager.
Bettors who backed Biden also stand to win some huge profits if the Democrats win. The bets totaling more than $622,000 — 29 per cent of the wagers — translate to a combined potential payout of more than $1 million if Biden is victorious.
It’s clear who bettors are favouring in the U.S. election, but who are you betting on? Let us know by voting in our poll below — no money required.
jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter