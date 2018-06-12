Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

An error on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram is causing chaos around the globe Tuesday.

User feeds have been unable to refresh, leading many people to move to Twitter for the time being in order to check on the situation. The technical problem is not allowing the app or website to properly refresh new content with new posts.

While the feed may appear to be working properly, some users have complained they are unable to pull the app down to see new content as a warning message pops up saying, “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again.”

Other messages say items have failed to load, or that the page couldn’t refresh its feed.

A hashtag on Twitter — #instagramdown — has already begun to trend, and the company has just now addressed the problem although some users say this has affected their ability to procrastinate in some cases for up to three hours.

But it is good to see this technical glitch provided everyone with another opportunity to work on their meme game.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Just Posted

Kids go wild for the outdoors in Kelowna

The annual Wild Festival for Youth is held Thursday

B.C. youth agency closes after staff give teens drugs: watchdog

The Ministry of Child and Family Development closed the agency after investigation in May

Tips for turning your ‘wine-nos’ into wineaux

Make the best of wine tasting this summer in Kelowna

More than 10 cars splattered in feces in Kelowna

Transport Canada is investigating 10 reports of feces falling from sky in B.C.

Recycle your potato chip bags and Ziplocs in Kelowna

A new B.C. wide recycling program was implemented June 1

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

Gateway Casinos ‘frustrated and disappointed’ about strike vote

Cascades Casino Penticton laid out what they believe is at stake should employees go on strike

United U15s rack up three points

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League roundup

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Second GolfBC Championship for Kelowna’s Hopley

Matt Hopley and Finlay Young earn exemptions for this week’s tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

Most Read