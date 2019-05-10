Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Kelowna hiker

An Okanagan hiker shared an image of a porcupine in a treetop on social media on May 9. She was surprised to see the robust rodent reach such heights. (Submitted photo)

An Okanagan woman saw an unexpected ‘point’ of interest along a hike yesterday.

The woman, who goes by Karen Beeby Cheyne on social media, was surprised when she saw the spiky silhouette of a porcupine in a treetop.

“Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?” she posted on Instagram on May 9.

According to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development website, porcupines fleshy soled and five toed on the hind feet are well developed for climbing.

In fact, the report said, young porcupines are “precocious and can climb trees within a few hours of birth.”

The porcupines climb trees to eat the buds and leaves.

