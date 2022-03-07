Potholes drive need for Lake Country road name change

A petition has been started to rename Glenmore Road to Bumpy McBump Bump Way. (Change.org)

If nothing is going to be done about the number of potholes on Glenmore Road, a few hundred residents say its time to change the name.

And what is more suiting than Bumpy McBump Bump Way?

Jordan Stadnicki says if the District of Lake Country won’t fix its portion of Glenmore then the road should be renamed.

And so far, nearly 600 people agree with him, as they have signed his online petition for the road name change.

“For years, the condition of the Lake Country section of Glenmore Road has been embarrassingly decrepit,” Stadnicki’s Change.org petition reads. “The potholes are dangerous and beyond plentiful. The city of Kelowna seems to keep up their end of the road, but the district of Lake Country does not seem to be concerned with maintaining their end. The name of the road should reflect the nature of the road.”

Transportation