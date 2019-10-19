Mac the Moose, pictured in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2019, is competing with another moose statue in Stor-Elvdal, Norway, over which hooved ungulate stands higher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Quebec town’s moose statue won’t seek to supplant Moose Jaw, Sask.’s famed Mac

Moose Jaw is fresh from knocking off Stor-Elvdal as the town with the world’s tallest moose statue

Mac the Moose can rest easy — a Quebec town that expects to build its own massive moose statue says it doesn’t want to beat the record for the world’s tallest held by Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan’s favourite son.

Nicolas Martel, the mayor of Desbiens, Que., tells The Canadian Press he wants Mac to be friends with his yet-to-be built Quebec counterpart, which will provide some insurance against anyone who might try to challenge Canada for the record.

Moose Jaw is fresh from knocking off Stor-Elvdal, a Norwegian town that tried to challenge it for world’s tallest moose, by installing a new set of antlers on Mac to retake top spot earlier this month.

READ MORE: Sask. crew crowns Mac the Moose statue with new antlers

The Saskatchewan city had discovered in January that Mac was about 30 centimetres short against its shiny, silver Norwegian counterpart.

Martel, the colourful mayor of the town of 1,000 in Quebec’s Lac-St-Jean region, initially wanted to get into the friendly feud and build a moose to surpass both towns.

But he says that out of respect to Moose Jaw, they’ll keep theirs on level with Mac, leaving him with the record.

Martel says the Quebec moose — the centrepiece to a children’s amusement park expected to begin construction next year — will also be able to expand its size, ensuring it can take on anyone trying to steal the mantle from Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Just Posted

Judge orders credit union’s bank records for Kelowna social worker facing theft allegations

The man is accused of negligence, breach of contract, fraud and a conspiracy with Interior Savings

Design submitted for new restaurant at location of former Kelowna hot-spot Rose’s Pub

Cactus Restaurants purchased the property earlier this year

Cancer cure breakthrough needs more research

Dr. Connie Eaves, a leading biotech research scientist in Canada, was keynote speaker at cancer care forum held Friday in Kelowna

Kelowna man sentenced to 20 months for having sex with minor

The incidents occurred over a four-month period between February and May of 2018

Well-known Kelowna developer, Al Stober, dies

Al Stober, whose Landmark Centre development spawned new town centre in the city, passes away at 88.

Kelowna business sponsors BC SPCA gala

Orthoquest Pedorthics and Rehabilitation returns as one of the gala sponsors for 2019

Jack’s Devils beat Quinn’s Canucks 1-0 in NHL brother battle

New Jersey youngster scores first career goal against Vancouver

Penticton Vees to host 2021 Centennial Cup

It’s the first time Penticton has hosted the tournament which decides the country’s Junior A champions

Two charged after owner’s wild ride through Kamloops in his stolen truck

Crystal Rae Dorrington, 37, and Derrick Ronald Pearson, 32, facing multiple charges

Leaders pour it on with rallies, boosts for candidates as campaign reaches peak

The federal election campaign has reached a crescendo

VIDEO: Meet your Kelowna-Lake Country candidates

All seven Kelowna-Lake Country candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

VIDEO: Meet your Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates answer questions about themselves and their policy

Allegations of racism lead to ministry investigation at Vancouver private school

St. George’s School was contacted over what the school describes as ‘deeply offensive behaviour online’

Not a political question: Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta

Edmonton police estimated the size of the crowd at about 4,000

Most Read