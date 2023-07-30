QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

In an ideal world, summer would be a time of relaxed vacations and time for warm-weather recreation.
Unfortunately, things sometimes go wrong. However, first responders including police, firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses are here to help.
How much do you know about the important work done by these people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.
Good luck.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
ContestsDoctorsfirefightersHealthcarenurse