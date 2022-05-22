The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

The city of Victoria has gone through considerable changes since this picture was taken in 1864. (Contributed)

QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

The May long weekend is a tribute to British monarch Queen Victoria

Victoria Day, on the last Monday preceding May 25, traditionally marks the start of the summer season in Canada.

The day is named in honour of British monarch Queen Victoria and it is a holiday in Canada.

In celebration of the holiday, the queen and the first long weekend of the summer, here are a few questions related to Victoria. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHolidays

 

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Holiday lights brighten up the British Columbia provincial legislature building and Government Street above the Inner Harbour causeway. Do you know which holiday tradition was popularized by Queen Victoria and her husband?

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Queen Victoria, the 19th-century British monarch, is honoured with the Victoria Day holiday in Canada. How much do you know about this legendary queen? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 22 to 28

Just Posted

This conceptual rendering for four new high-rises in Kelowna's downtown core is another example of the city's vibrant and growing commercial development sector. (File graphic)
Kelowna commercial property interest thriving

Today, the city of Victoria, B.C. is a picturesque location and a popular tourist destination. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Victoria Day?

Two Vernon hunters were penalized with a combined $13,000 in fines after poaching three moose in the Kelowna area in November 2019. (COS photo)
Pair of Vernon hunters fined $13K for poaching 3 moose in Kelowna area

(Photo - @okanagan_sun/Instagram)
Okanagan Sun looking for billet families for the season