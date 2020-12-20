QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

The first day of winter, 2020 is Dec. 21

The first day of winter in the northern hemisphere is Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

Whether you enjoy dashing through the snow, walking in a winter wonderland or sitting by the fire and dreaming of a white Christmas, this is the time of year to enjoy cool winter days, long nights and warm homes.

How much do you know about winter, snow and ice? Take this short quiz and find out.

Good luck.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you good at communicating?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests