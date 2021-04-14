QUIZ: How much do you know about the world’s most famous shipwreck?

The wreck of the Titanic was discovered in 1985, more than two miles below the ocean’s surface and about 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland. Photo contributed.

On the night of April 14 to 15, 1912 — 109 years ago — the world’s largest and most luxurious ship, Titanic, foundered on its maiden voyage across the Atlantic, approximately 400 miles south of Newfoundland. Of the more than 2,200 passengers and crew, 1,496 perished.

A century later Titanic’ continues to capture a generation’s interest and imagination. The disaster prompted sweeping changes to maritime law, and stoked social change.

A century-old shifting of ideas about class and privilege, chivalry, honour, courage and cowardice all began on the decks of Titanic, on a waveless, moonless night.

How much do you know about this disaster?

Editor’s note: Numbers such as those referring to passengers, crew and survivors are the most credible available. Different sources will provide slightly alternative totals.





