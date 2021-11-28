The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

Put your knowledge of roads, rail lines, air transport and shipping to the test

Extreme weather and flooding have resulted in washouts, mudslides and road closures in British Columbia, and as a result, supply chains have been affected.

The road closures and delays have given many British Columbians a new appreciation for truck drivers and others in the transportation industry who help deliver goods and supplies.

How much do you know about transportation systems? Put your knowledge to the test with these questions.

Good luck.


