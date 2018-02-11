REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Meet the Shuswap dog that can do chores, fetch beers

Yes, you’re looking at a dog pushing a snowblower. Salmon Arm Morgan – a purebred Newfoundland – can help with chores and fetch beer. Watch more >

Kitimat: Parking lot transforms into ski slope for annual tradition

Once a year, snowboarders and skiers take over one of Kitimat’s central parking lots to hit a “mini slope” made out of snow from around town. Watch more >

Penticton: Nugget entertains, brings comfort to Penticton seniors

Nugget, a baby lamb, is bringing entertainment and cuddles to a Penticton senior centre. Watch more >

Surrey: Sound… in tattoos? New technology pushes envelope

A new technology is being called “cutting edge” for its ability to tune into tattoos with a new sense: sound. They’re called “soundwave tattoos” and the new style is making waves in Surrey. Watch more >

Chilliwack: Video featuring lake hockey, beers and bros goes viral

A group of friends carried skates, sticks and a case of Molson Canadian up to a frozen Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley to film a mini-winter classic, and has since gone viral. Watch more >

VIDEO: Feds propose warning labels for foods high in sugar, fat, salt

Just Posted

Kelowna Y gives free admission for Family Day

The YMCA of Okanagan encourages everyone to unplug and play for Family Day

Community Leader Awards: Patrick Barton

The Kelowna Capital News honours volunteers in the community

Family Day at the Kelowna Art Gallery

Tours, treats, and art activities offered this Family Day at Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers releases info on crimes in the region

Renowned acting teacher to Kelowna for free workshop

Bard on the Beach co-founder hosts audition workshop in the city

GoFundMe page identifies UVic student as surfer who died near Tofino

“He was a beloved son, brother, and a friend.”

B.C. animal lovers fears influx of bunnies following Peter Rabbit debut

Pets are not products, and those adopting should expect a 10-year plus commitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Aboriginals: ‘There are two systems of justice in this country’

In the wake of the Colten Boushie verdict in Saskatchewan, B.C. Indigenous group calls for change

Celebrating diversity in the South Okanagan

Festival celebrates the world of cultures in the South Okanagan

Sheep honoured at 119th IPE

Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition gearing up for its 119th year with the theme Sheep Thrills

Crosby hits 400 career goals

Penguins’ captain becomes 95th player to reach milestone

UPDATE: Four people sent to hospital after Hwy. 5 crash

Hwy. 5 is closed northbound between Merritt and Hope

