REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Comox Valley: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

Olympic gold medal winner Cassie Sharpe took to the slopes at Mount Washington near her hometown of Comox Valley, surrounded by friends and fans at every turn. Watch more >

Pitt Meadows: Firefighters give cross-Canada fundraiser a good luck spray down

B.C. volunteer pilots who offer ree non-emergency medical flights to residents in rural communities in Canada touched down in Pitt Meadows, for a “good luck” wash down by firefighters before returning home. Watch more >

Kelowna: International Women’s Day mobilizes action for gender equality

British Columbians celebrated International Women’s Day by calling for gender equality and celebrating sisterhood, including at a dance party in Campbell River and event in Kelowna. Watch more >

Terrace: Hobiyee celebrations ring in Nisga’a New Year in Laxgalts’ap

More than 1,500 people turned out for song, dance in a two-day event to ring in Lunar New Year with Nisga’a Nation. Watch more >

Victoria: Tiny triplets debut in Vancouver Island goat stampede

Beacon Hill Children’s Zoo had it’s annual season opening this weekend, but was a first for three triplet goats who got to compete in their first stampede. Watch more >

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
