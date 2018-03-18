REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Salmon Arm: Hometown cheers on Paralympic skier to gold

Natalie Wilkie raced her way to a gold medal at the Paralympics in PyeongChang, and back in her hometown of Salmon Arm, the crowd came out in full force to cheer. Watch more >

Surrey: Girls donate hair for others with cancer

At an emotional event at Coyote Creek Elementary, 10 girls donated luscious locks to those with cancer this week in Surrey. Watch more >

Peace Region: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

A conservation officer in B.C.’s Peace Region woke up to discover he had a rather large four-legged visitor by his window. Watch more >

Okanagan: Indigenous tattooing making its way through B.C.

Through tattooing, the Okanagan’s Dion Kaszas is playing a key role in stitching together the fabric of Indigenous identity. Watch more >

B.C.: Celebrating bus drivers across the province

In celebration of International Transit Driver Appreciation Day, we hear from a few of the 523 BC Transit drivers. Watch more >

4 facts to ring in St. Patrick’s Day

Missing Kelowna woman sought

RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Christine Olsen-Meissnitzer

Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

KSS rocks and rolls for 37th straight year

Kelowna secondary students let loose with annual Air Bank competition

YMCA launches teen program for mental health

Starting April 5, the Kelowna Family Y will host its first run of Mind Fit

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

Check out some upcoming events, or add your own event to our community calendar

Anti-pipeline protestors block Kinder Morgan tanker near Seattle

Protest was spurred on by the 28 anti-Kinder Morgan activists arrested in Burnaby

Some surprises in new book about B.C. labour movement

“On the Line” charts history of the union movement back to the 1800s

Cancer fundraiser takes to Okanagan Lake

Penticton and Naramata joining growing fundraising event

Elke’s Garden Tips: Good time to prepare

Lake Country garden columnist talks about what to do at this time of the year

Letter: Crying fowl over goose cull witness

Kelowna letter-writer says Canada geese come with many issues

Letter: I was born in Kelowna in 1930…

Kelowna letter-writer has some ideas on how things should run nowadays

B.C. cyclist races to first win of the season in New Zealand

Casey Brown captures Enduro title by more than two minutes at Crankworx Rotorua

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

