REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Vancouver: TV show host rants about cabs in B.C.

You know her best from HGTV series Love it or List it but while in Vancouver, Jillian Harris had a few things to say about B.C.’s cabs and the lack of Uber. Watch more >

Campbell River: Shopping cart ride through town turns heads

A video shot in Campbell River showing a daring downhill ride – using a shopping cart – went viral. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Moccasins to be shipped to Manitoba

A group of Prince Rupert youth have hand stitched 1,0000 moccassins to send to Indigenous children in Manitoba. Watch more >

Oak Bay: Lady bugs enlisted to fight off aphids

With summer around the corner, these tiny fighters are helping protect B.C.;s trees. Watch more >

Williams Lake: A dandy feast for an uncommon family

A mother black bear and her four cubs were spotted feasting on a patch of fresh dandelions in the Cariboo. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

