Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Researchers from Canada and the U.S. are using math to unravel one of the greatest musical mysteries of the modern era: Who wrote “In My Life,” a nostalgic rock ballad on the Beatles’ 1965 album “Rubber Soul.”

It’s a song both John Lennon and Paul McCartney have laid claim to, sparking an enduring debate on the authorship of the melody.

But a new statistical model developed by researchers at Dalhousie and Harvard universities that was used to analyze multiple Lennon-McCartney songs has concluded that Lennon likely penned “In My Life.”

Jason Brown, a mathematics professor at Dalhousie, says the researchers analyzed the Beatles music using five main categories — melody notes, sequences of notes, chords, pairs of chords and melodic contour. Each category was then further broken down, resulting in 149 categories for data collection.

He says the model, which is 80 per cent accurate, found a 98 per cent probability that Lennon write “In My Life.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

Just Posted

New Kelowna tourist centre sees big numbers in first month

Downtown lakeshore location of new centre seen as key to its success

Remains of 31-year-old man found in West Kelowna identified

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the deceased, criminality is not suspected

Fallen power line sparks fire in Kelowna

Fire crews made quick work of a fire sparked early Wednesday by a falling tree branch.

Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

Okanagan migrant justice collective fights for temporary foreign worker

Keeno was deported after reporting mistreatment

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

RCMP investigating sexual assault on city employee

City of Penticton employee assaulted while landscaping

Centralize farmland decisions, B.C. advisory panel recommends

Agricultural Land Commission urged to control marijuana, oil and gas uses

Man arrested after grassfire lit on Penticton Indian Band land

A man who initially evaded police has been identified as Matthew Glada and was taken into custody.

Spike of potentional drug ODs on B.C. city’s party weekends

There were 30 potential overdoses two years in a row that week

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

Beatles music was analyzed through melody notes, note sequence, chords and melodic contour

Dollarama recalls 500,000 ‘Skip Ball’ toys due to high chemical levels

The phthalates found can cause ‘reproductive and developmental abnormalities’ in children

6 dead after collision on highway in Jasper National Park

Traffic was rerouted for a number of hours in both directions while police investigated

North Okanagan corn stand robbed

Sparkes Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Most Read