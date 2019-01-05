Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

With the new year comes the early push to reserve campsites in B.C.

Reservations for Parks Canada campsites opened Thursday while B.C. Parks is also taking reservations into early May on its Discovery Camping online system.

Read More: New reservation system in place for CRD campgrounds

Reservations for Parks Canada’s world-renowned West Coast Trail, for example, open Monday, Jan. 7, at 8 a.m.

To book a camp site by phone call 1-877-reserve (1-877-737-3783) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How to be more sustainable in 2019

Just Posted

Snow, rain, sunshine, a mix of everything for Kelowna’s forecast

Kelowna’s weather update for Saturday, Jan. 5.

Kelowna regional district looking at plan for food waste

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is re-evaluating food waste

South Rutland Elementary PAC robbed of $20,000

Second theft involving a School District 23 parent advisory council bank account this school year

Vernon Vipers lead scoreboard against West Kelowna Warriors

First game of 2019 puts snakes in good standing for new year

Rockets lose first game of new year in shootout

The Prince George Cougars squeaked out a 2-1 win

How to be more sustainable in 2019

Being less wasteful and more resourceful may be your New Years resolution, but where to start?

Reservations opening for campsites around B.C.

Now’s the time to start planning your camping trips

No winning ticket for $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw Jan. 11

Netflix and chill no more: Streaming is getting complicated

Disney and WarnerMedia are each launching own streaming services to challenge Netflix’s dominance

Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last ‘years’

President Donald Trump is framing the upcoming weekend talks as progress, while Dems emphasize poverty

‘Obviously inappropriate:’ Insurer exec shocked ASIMIL8 plate was ever issued

Nick Troller filed a legal challenge against MPI over its decision to revoke the personalized plate

Cheesed off: Federal Food Guide makeover worries Canadian farmers

When the overhaul began, Health Canada said it wouldn’t base healthy eating on food industry research

Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in California bowling alley shooting

Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight

Letter: Auditors need to account for pollution; no excuses

A West Kelowna reader discusses the problems with pollution

Most Read