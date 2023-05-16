Rifflandia bringing Iggy Pop, Diplo, Salt-N-Pepa, Paris Hilton to Victoria

Festival returning with two weekends in September as tickets go on sale this week

Rifflandia released its 2023 lineup on Tuesday. Pictured is confetti shooting out into the crowd as Lorde performs during the final day of Rifflandia 2022 at Royal Athletic Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

When one of Victoria’s largest music festivals returns this September, it will enlist the godfather of punk, a duo of hip-hop trailblazers and an international hotel heiress turned DJ.

Rifflandia released its 2023 lineup on Tuesday (May 16) as the festival prepares for its biggest show yet with the move to two weekends of music.

He may be the self-proclaimed passenger, but Iggy Pop will drive the festival as the 76-year-old punk icon headlines from one of two all-age stages at Royal Athletic Park.

He’ll be joined at that venue, called The Park, from Sept. 15 to 17 by popular DJ and producer Diplo, the female hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa, 14-time Grammer winner Herbie Hancock, and Stephen Marley – who has been called to the Grammy stage eight times and is the son of reggae legend Bob Marley.

Other notable acts taking to The Park include rock band KALEO, whose songs have been streamed more than four billion times, singer-songwriter Matt Maeson and more.

Before those performers take to the stage, the festival will kick off from Sept. 7 to 9 at the Electric Avenue (19-plus) located downtown in the Arts and Innovation District. The festival said that location will expand its footprint and hours, add a dedicated VIP area and feature multiple stages that will host acts like Chris Lake, Run The Jewels, Chromeo and a DJ performance by Paris Hilton.

After a four-year hiatus, the festival returned last year and said it drew some of the largest audiences since Rifflandia was established in 2008.

“We are extremely excited to present our most high-profile and eclectic collection of artists to date,” Rifflandia president Nick Blasko said in a release.

“Two weekends will allow both of our flagship event sites to grow into the best versions of themselves, offering two distinct festival experiences under the Rifflandia Festival umbrella.”

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday (May 18) at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at rifflandia.com.

