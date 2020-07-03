Ryan Reynolds matching fundraising dollars for B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest

Vancouver-born actor appeals to the public with Make Ryan Pay! campaign

Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds is using his celebrity to raise funds for B.C. wildlife.

The Vancouver-born actor and narrator of the 2019 Imax documentary Great Bear Rainforest, has offered to match all donations to Pacific Wild, a Canadian charitable organization raising money and awareness in support of conserving wildlife and habitat in the pacific northwest.

READ ALSO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

The Make Ryan Pay! campaign has Reynolds matching donations to the charity up to $50,000 until Aug. 3.

“This means, your new donation will go twice as far to help us reach our goal of achieving lasting conservation protections for the lands and waters of B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest and beyond,” says the Pacific Wild website.

“If you ever hated one of my movies, this is your chance for revenge,” Reynolds says in a campaign video. “Make me pay for it by giving it to one of the greatest environment organizations protecting the lands and waters of the Great Bear Rainforest.”

READ ALSO: Victoria hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of B.C.’s Ryan Reynolds

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

