Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.

The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.

The Canadian Press

