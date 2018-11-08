Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

Currently on a farewell tour, children’s entertainers Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison say touring is getting harder with age.
The “Skinnamarink” singers say that today, it’s often parents and grandparents who know them best.
The Canadian Press
It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say
The display is located at the district’s municipal hall
100 Heroes Who Give a Damn kicked off its first event Nov. 6
On Nov. 18 the network and airport will be hosting the second annual YLW Accessibility Tour
UBC Okanagan nursing student has become a national class runner
“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”
The B.C. MP says training for parliamentarians doesn’t include enough material on what appropriate online behaviour looks like
50.5% support First Past the Post, survey says, while 49.5% want proportional representation
The job actions have temporarily shut down Canada Post’s operations in more than 150 communities since being launched last month
Privacy concerns have triggered heated political exchanges in the House of Commons
Anke Zimmermann used a homeopathic treatment for a four-year old boy’s behavioural problems
Positions reviewed as management contracts expire
Pickets went up in Vernon, Penticton and Summerland as part of the rotating postal service strike
The high-end home is in Paradise Estates
Randell Crocker didn’t tell his family much about his five years in Europe in WW II
Theatre Kelowna Society’s “A Seussified Christmas Carol” hits the stage at the Mary Irwin Theatre Nov. 22 to Dec. 2, 2018.
Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green skies
After three straight wins and six days off, the Rockets look to continue streak in Seattle on Friday
The move comes after public anger that Terri-Lynne McClintic was moved to a healing lodge in Saskatchewan
Hosted at the Tree Brewing Beer Institute in Kelowna