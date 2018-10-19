Singer k.d. lang receives Alberta’s highest honour

Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in a Thursday ceremony in Edmonton. Lang was lauded for her “powerful voice” and for her bravery in coming out as gay at the peak of her fame.
The Canadian Press
A Mount Boucherie teacher has been charged with child luring, sexual exploitation and sexual assault
Here are the men and women running for mayor, council and board of education in the city
Candidates talk about how issues could have been handled better
Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues
This week’s question is what could have been done differently?
Celebrated singer-songwriter k.d. lang received the Alberta Order of Excellence in Edmonton
Missing the LIVE Kelowna mayoral debate watch now
Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people
Garry Handlen accused of killing Merritt girl; also charged with Abbotsford murder
What exactly causes such deviance is not known but some evidence exists of physical brain damage to the front part of the brain
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016
This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.
Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August
The pair received $230 fines for smoking pot in public
Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting
Edmonton Humane Society had put out the call to adopt Gasket, Gunther and Goliath
Shannon Chiarenza, a Vancouver mom of two, started weedmama.ca to act as a guide for newcomers to legal cannabis, specifically mothers
The woman recognized the suspect’s vehicle
Even though pot is legal, you can’t smoke in the car
New community sign recognizes traditional name for area