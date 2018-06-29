Singing secretary at B.C. elementary school goes viral

Maple Ridge school secretary gives her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker

Students at a Maple Ridge elementary got a farewell to remember during their last days of school before summer break.

As they were heading out the doors of Eric Langton elementary Wednesday afternoon, secretary Cathy Barrington gave the kids her best rendition of Eta James’ At Last over the loud speaker.

In a video posted online by Gayle Dodgson Curtis, students are seen crowding around Barrington’s desk as she hits all the soulful notes just right, cheering in excitement.

Curtis told Black Press Media that Barrington has held her job at the elementary school for some time now and the students love to hear her sing.

“She has a beautiful voice and has sung for the students on many different occasions,” Curtis said. “She is a gift!”

The video has been viewed more than 7,000 times.

