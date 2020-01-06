A view from the High Pointe area in Kelowna. (Twitter)

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

The snowmageddon is here. We repeat, the snowmageddon is here.

#BCstorm is trending

The snow just keeps piling up…According to Environment Canada, the Central Okanagan is due for 15 to 25 cm of fresh snow.

Get your shovels ready

If you didn’t snap a photo, did it really happen? It looks like some are happier to bring out their snow shovel than others.

Wine country gets hit with the white fluffy stuff

You can bet ice winemakers are thanking mother nature right now.

A beautiful winter wonderland

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful Kelowna! #kelowna #okanagan #blinds

A post shared by Jeff Bakir (@instablindsltd) on

Queue the hot chocolate, nothing beats watching a serene snowfall from inside your home.

Drive with caution, it’s icy

Don’t get stuck behind the wheel, Environment Canada encourages travelers to monitor forecasts and alerts before driving.

READ MORE: Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

ALSO READ: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

