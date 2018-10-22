Super-pup! (BlueHeronFarmTX/Twitter)

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

A farm in southern Texas has come up with an adorable way to count down the days to Halloween.

Staff at Blue Heron Farm in Fields House, Texas, are dressing up their five puppies in costumes that range from a roll of sushi, to a carrot, to Superman.

The farm, located about 45 miles northwest of Houston, is a small-scale humane goat dairy farm.

Owned and operated by Christian and Lisa Seger, the 10.5-acre farm is raising the pups to be adopted out to 4 Paws Farm, a Texas animal shelter.

Their dog, Harriet, gave birth to the litter on Sept. 29.

But for now, the Segers are just having some fun with the little ones, costuming them as everything from ferocious lions, to turtles, to ladybugs.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Just Posted

Ballet Kelowna to kick off 16th season with pair of premiers

Fresh off performances in Beijing and Toronto, company will perform at KCT Nov. 16 and 17

Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

“I feel at this time we need to go in a different direction …”

Wayne Carson re-elected as Central Okanagan West regional director

But his bid to win seats on both the regional board and Kelowna city council comes up short

Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

Okanagan Sun advance to Cullen Cup championship

Will host Langley Rams Oct. 28 with title up for grabs

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Crown says man guilty of B.C. girl’s 1978 murder based on alleged confession

Jury hears details of girl’s 1978 murder while Crown says man should be convicted of girl’s murder based on alleged confession.

BCHL alumni has NHL jersey retired by Anaheim Ducks

Paul Kariya played with the Penticton Vees from 1990-1992

Sonics strike silver at Maggie Mania

Junior boys volleyball tournament in Penticton

Super-pup to the rescue! Pups dressed up as sushi rolls, lions ahead of Halloween

Ladybugs, turtles, oh my!

CFL playoff picture still muddled heading into weekend action

League revealed last week no fewer than 64 potential playoff permutations

New monitoring of vessel noise impact on endangered whales announced

Federal government to monitor underwater ship and mammal noise in B.C.’s Salish Sea

Used election signs could serve as emergency shelters, B.C. candidate says

Langley Township council hopeful wants to build one-person foul weather shelters for homeless

Man charged with attempted murder in Oliver back in court

Andrew Bradley Miller pleaded guilty to charges of resisting arrest and failure to appear in court

Most Read