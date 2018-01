Is it a Mona Lisa or is a Picasso more your style? Take a snap and find out with the Google Arts & Culture app.

Google’s Arts & Culture app has been around for some time, but on Jan. 20, the ability to go face-to-face with art was made available in Canada.

Now, with the click of a button (and of course, a perfect selfie), you can match your photo with works of art from various periods of time.

We decided to give the app a test run – with interesting results.