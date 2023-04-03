The ‘purr-fect’ rescue: Cat saved from 93 foot tree in Golden

After several long days of being stuck up a tree, Simba, an orange cat finally found safety.

The rescue came in the form of GBC Arbor Care Service Ltd employee Danny Bertrand, who was called in to help the friendly feline escape from the 93-foot Douglas-fir tree.

It’s unclear what caused Simba to scurry so far up the tree in his front yard, but once he was up there he was most certainly stuck.

Bertrand managed to retrieve Simba from a limb with the assistance of a bucket truck.

After making it out of the tree and into the arms of his guardian, Simba is now having some much-needed relaxation.

