The winners of London Drugs’ 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are…

After more than 26,000 entries, the winners have been selected across Western Canada.

The winners have been selected for the 2019 London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year contest after judges looked through more than 26,000 entries of remarkable vistas, local gems, family portraits and West Coast adventures.

The grand prize winner is Lori Kupsch from Red Deer, Alta., with her photo Morant’s Curve. She captured the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through Banff’s majestic peaks.

Photography has been Kupsch’s passion since she was a young girl.

“I remember playing with my parent’s Brownie camera as a child. I would pretend to take a picture and then draw it,” she said to Black Press Media upon learning that she won.

By winning, Kupsch will receive a $2,000 London Drugs gift card, which she said she plans to spend on more camera equipment including a new lens.

When asked what advice she would give to aspiring photographers, Kupsch said: “practice, practice, practice, take some workshops and lessons, and learn your camera.”

Kupsch also won the contest’s Scenic Canada category, winning an additional $500 London Drugs gift card.

The Random Top 100 winner of the Air North trip to Yukon is Dale Drea from Parksville, B.C., with his photo Confederation Bridge, which was taken in Prince Edward Island.

Drea will enjoy a three-day trip to see the northern lights in Yukon, valued at $1,800 from Air North. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

Voters across Western Canada selected Colleen Kaiser-Gill from Caroline, Alta., as the winner for the 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award, earning a $250 London Drugs gift card for her photo Branders’ Break.

There were seven category winners who have each have won $500 London Drugs gift cards.

Michael Weir, of Nanaimo, B.C., is the winner of the People category for his photograph Second Attempt.

The Love Where You Live category winner is Michael Hoffmann, from Surrey, B.C., for his photograph Bridge + Boats taken in Fort Langley, B.C.

Terry Jones, from Ladysmith, B.C., captured quite the reflection with her photograph A Heavy Landing and won the Wildlife category.

Candice Dutton, from Surrey, B.C., is the Mobile Phone Entry category winner with her photograph Purfect Window Dressing.

The West Coast Adventure category winner is Jessica Greville, a resident of Surrey, B.C., with her photograph Oregon Coast Sunset Fun.

Angie Ooms, of Parksville, B.C., captured an unbelievable amount of seagulls with her photograph Herring Run and won the Festival and Events category.

Bev Bakka, from Port Moody, B.C., has been randomly selected as the lucky voter in the People’s Choice Award contest and will receive a $250 London Drugs gift card.

The Amateur Photographer of the Year contest was named as the best promotion in North America 2018 by the Local Media Association.

For more on this year’s submissions, the top 50 Editor’s Picks E-editions will be published this month across local Black Press Media publications.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Valley hotdog king is donating kidney to a customer

Just Posted

Okanagan real estate sales up 23% from December 2018

The Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board releases the statistics for December 2019

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Orchestral Rock Odyssey

The Orchestra is scheduled to play three shows in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Water quality advisory issued for Black Mountain Irrigation District in Kelowna

The district said the advisory is due to a leak in the system’s primary water transmisison main

Kelowna community group urges the city to do more in the fight climate change

The Kelowna South-Central Association of Neighbourhoods voiced their concerns in a letter to city council

Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

A two-vehicle crash was reported off Highway 97 Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna animal rescue team prepares to help Australian wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

COLUMN: The importance of being proactive

Federal government needs to face threat of aquatic invasive freshwater mussels

North Okanagan swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records in Kamloops

Three swimmers set new club benchmarks at MJB Law Ice Classic, Dec. 13-15

Assessment value increases do not correlate with higher taxes, says Municipality

While property assessment values have increased in most communities in the Okanagan… Continue reading

Many in B.C. overwhelmed at number of electronics received over holidays: poll

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of British Columbians refuse to let go of ‘retro’ electronics

CN cancels passenger trains from Prince Rupert to Prince George after derailment

Refunds being offered to passengers as crews continue cleanup

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

‘High risk’ police search in Shuswap appears to be connected to home invasion

Three men in custody, charges include break and enter, robbery, firearms offences

Most Read