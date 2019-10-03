Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

ALSO READ: Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Alberta firefighter’s misdial ends in pizza party for Texas first responders

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport conducts mock emergency exercise

The live exercise will include emergency personnel from more than 20 agencies

Conservatives pulling ahead of Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

Tracy Gray is currently projected to win 43 per cent of the popular vote

Whose Line Is It Anyway? live version coming to Kelowna next summer

Whose Live Anyway? hits the Kelowna Community Theatre July 18

Latch on: Breastfeeding challenge comes to Kelowna

In light of the recent World Breastfeeding Week, the unique event comes Saturday

West Kelowna to install two new local playgrounds

The playgrounds are expected to cost around $165,000

New campaign aims to help Canadians SPOT fake news online

News Media Canada launches new campaign to help readers sort between fact and fiction

The separation of church and state hot topic in French-language debate

Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois and Liberal leaders took part

‘Interesting mixture of emotions’: Scott Moir reflects on final tour with Tessa Virtue

The Canadian figure skating champions will be skating through B.C. for Rock the Rink tour

Summerland’s water system and rinks featured in 2019 Okanagan Historical Society book

Annual book features two articles about Summerland’s history

McDavid nets winner, Oilers edge Canucks 3-2 in opener

Vancouver blows third-period lead in Edmonton

UBC fraternity council halts social functions after alleged druggings

The school’s Interfraternity Council says it is working closely with all involved

Parole denied again for B.C. man convicted in 1990 murders of friend’s mom, grandmother

Lord and another teen killed a friend’s mother and grandmother, at the friend’s urging

Saanich woman who survived Las Vegas shooting turns to writing, activism

‘I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,’ the survivor said.

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Most Read