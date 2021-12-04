Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 5 to 11

International Mountain Day, International Ninja Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 is International Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In December, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Gift of Sight Month and Operation Santa Paws.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Dec. 5: International Ninja Day, Bathtub Party Day, World Soil Day.

Monday, Dec. 6: National Miners’ Day, St. Nicholas Day, Put on Your Own Shoes Day.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: International Civil Aviation Day, Cotton Candy Day, World Trick Shot Day.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: Lard Day, Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day, National Brownie Day.

Thursday, Dec. 9: Christmas Card Day, International Day of Veterinary Medicine, World Techno Day, National Pastry Day.

Friday, Dec. 10: Human Rights Day, National Lager Day, Lost and Found Day.

Saturday, Dec. 11: International Mountain Day, Noodle Ring Day, Have a Bagel Day.

