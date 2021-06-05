Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 6 to 12

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.
And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.
There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Love Your Burial Ground Week and Dairy Month.
Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:
Sunday, June 6: Drive-In Movie Day, Cancer Survivors’ Day, Yo-Yo Day.
Monday, June 7: Thank God it’s Monday Day, Chocolate Ice Cream Day, VCR Day.
Tuesday, June 8: World Oceans Day, Call Your Doctor Day, Best Friends Day.
Wednesday, June 9: Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day, Donald Duck Day.
Thursday, June 10: Farm Workers’ Day, Iced Tea Day, Ball Point Pen Day.
Friday, June 11: Yarn Bombing Day, Corn on the Cob Day, German Chocolate Cake Day.
Saturday, June 12: Worldwide Knit in Public Day, Loving Day, World Gin Day, Record Store Day.
Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.
