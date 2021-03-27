Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 28 to April 3

World Aquatic Animal Day, Bunsen Burner Day and Find a Rainbow Day are all coming up this week

A hermit crab looks out of a tank at the Ucluelet Aquarium on Oct. 27, 2020. Saturday, April 3, 2021 is World Aquatic Animal Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Endometriosis Awareness Month, and in April people are celebrating Garden Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, March 28: Neighbour Day, Something on a Stick Day, Black Forest Cake Day.

Monday, March 29: World Piano Day, Lemon Chiffon Cake Day, Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day.

Tuesday, March 30: Take a Walk in the Park Day, Pencil Day, Doctors’ Day.

Wednesday, March 31: Manatee Appreciation Day, Bunsen Burner Day, International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Thursday, April 1: Reading is Funny Day, Fun Day, Sourdough Bread Day.

Friday, April 2: Walk to Work Day, Ferret Day, Peanut Butter and Jelly Day, Children’s Book Day, World Autism Awareness Day.

Saturday, April 3: Find a Rainbow Day, World Party Day, Pillow Fight Day, World Aquatic Animal Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.