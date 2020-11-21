Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In November, for example, folks all over the globe are celebrating A Blue Christmas Week, Epilepsy Awareness Month and Novel Writing Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Nov. 22: Go For A Ride Day, Cranberry Relish Day.

Monday, Nov. 23: Fibonacci Day, Espresso Day, Cashew Day.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day, Sardines Day.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Shopping Reminder Day, Jukebox Day, Parfait Day.

Thursday, Nov. 26: National Cake Day, Day of Mourning.

Friday, Nov. 27: Buy Nothing Day, Black Friday, Flossing Day.

Saturday, Nov. 28: Red Planet Day, French Toast Day, Aura Awareness Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

