From left, Molson Coors Canada chairman Andrew Molson, president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters, and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove raise their glasses to the newly opened brewery in Chilliwack on Sept. 17, 2019. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 is Beer Lovers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

From left, Molson Coors Canada chairman Andrew Molson, president and CEO Frederic Landtmeters, and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove raise their glasses to the newly opened brewery in Chilliwack on Sept. 17, 2019. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 is Beer Lovers’ Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 4 to 10

Beer Lovers’ Day, Be Late For Something Day, Fight Procrastination Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Read A New Book Month and Honey Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, Sept. 4: Newspaper Carrier Day, Pet Rock Day, Eat An Extra Dessert Day, Wildlife Day.

Monday, Sept. 5: Be Late For Something Day, World Samosa Day, International Day of Charity.

Tuesday, Sept. 6: Coffee Ice Cream Day, Read A Book Day, Fight Procrastination Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 7: Salami Day, Beer Lovers’ Day, World Duchenne Awareness Day.

Thursday, Sept. 8: International Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day, Iguana Awareness Day.

Friday, Sept. 9: International Sudoku Day, Stand Up To Cancer Day, Wiener Schnitzel Day, Wonderful Weirdos Day.

Saturday, Sept. 10: TV Dinner Day, World Suicide Prevention Day, International Drive Your Studebaker Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
80% of Canadians have been trimming spending amid increased inflation: poll

Just Posted

The Peachland Royal Canadian Legion is one of three new murals around Downtown Peachland (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Making Waves: Peachland puts on Mural festival to celebrate Labour Day weekend

Smoky skies captured in Kelowna Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ease and Flow Yoga/Facebook)
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior

Six bio-islands in their new home on Redlich Pond (City of Kelowna/Submitted)
Glenmore floating gardens are purifying water for Okanagan Lake

Growers from across the Okanagan gathered in the Ramada hotel parking lot in Kelowna to voice their concerns with BCTF (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
BC Tree Fruits CEO defends moving plant from Kelowna to Oliver