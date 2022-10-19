People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Vancity says it is launching a program that will allow its Visa credit card holders to track the estimated carbon emissions of their purchases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People fuel up vehicles at a Shell gas station in Vancouver on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Vancity says it is launching a program that will allow its Visa credit card holders to track the estimated carbon emissions of their purchases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancity to offer carbon footprint tracker for its Visa credit cards

Credit union says it will be the first to offer a Visa-based carbon footprint calculator in Canada

Vancity says it is launching a program that will allow its Visa credit card holders to track the estimated carbon emissions of their purchases.

The Vancouver-based credit union says all Vancity Visa credit card holders will be offered the data, which will also include how their spending-linked emissions compare nationally and which purchases have the highest environmental cost.

Vancity says it is partnering with climate-focused German fintech ecolytiq to offer the carbon calculator.

The credit union says it will be the first to offer a Visa-based carbon footprint calculator in Canada when the program becomes available in the new year.

Mastercard last year announced a carbon calculator tool that banks could roll out to customers, but did not immediately respond to clarify whether any Canadian banks currently offer its calculator tool.

The Mastercard option was rolled out in collaboration with Doconomy, a Swedish fintech company that in 2019 launched a credit card with a carbon footprint limit.

RELATED: Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

RELATED: Spend a lot of time doing yard work? It might be contributing to climate change

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Courtnall Society funds charities that help mental health issues
Next story
Selma Blair leaves ‘Dancing With the Stars’ due to health issues related to MS

Just Posted

Garrett Millsap has been elected to West Kelowna council. (Photo/contributed)
West Kelowna election recount results in no change

Police at home on Garroway Place, June 27. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
RCMP deemed not responsible for deaths of possible murder-suicide in Peachland

Chef eating pie. (COFB)
Bake the World a Better Place raises big bucks for Central Okanagan Food Bank

(Pixabay file photo)
Okanagan communities make the list for B.C.’s ‘rattiest’ cities