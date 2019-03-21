Husky spotted in Vancouver park (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver makes top 10 list for most dog-friendly cities

Dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks criteria in ranking

Vancouver has ranked pawsitively among dog lovers as one of the top cities for pooches.

In its annual rankings published last weekend, Technobark rated the city sixth among nearly 300 cities across North America.

Portland, Ore., took the top spot, followed by Carmel-by-the-sea in California, and Austin, Tex.

The website’s ranking were based off a number of criteria, including dog-friendly restaurants, veterinary services, and accessible dog beaches and parks.

“It was hard to rank Canadian cities in this rating due to the harsh Canadian climate,” the Technobark report read.

Vancouver scored 77.36 out of 100, with tops marks for its dog parks and beaches, but 35.5 for dog-friendly restaurants.

“This city is almost a dog-owner paradise, but it is extremely hard to find a dog-friendly rental property or find a dog-friendly restaurant,” the report said, adding there needs to be more 24-hour vet clinics.

The top 20 cities:

  1. Portland, Ore.
  2. Carmel-by-the-sea, Calif.
  3. Austin, Tex.
  4. Cannon Beach, Ore.
  5. Tampa, Fla.
  6. Vancouver, B.C.
  7. San Diego, Calif.
  8. Lake George, N.Y.
  9. Chicago, Ill.
  10. Tuscon, Ariz.
  11. Sonoma County, Calif.
  12. Lexington, Ky.
  13. San Francisco, Calif.
  14. New York, N.Y.
  15. Albuquerque, N.M.
  16. Las Vegas, Nev.
  17. Denver, Colo.
  18. Minneapolis, Minn.
  19. Sacramento, Calif.
  20. Sedona, Ariz.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Respecting elders: Maya Angelou clip sparks courtesy debate

Just Posted

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Trees removed from southeast Kelowna to mitigate wildfire risk

Projects are ongoing across the province to reduce the risk of wildfire

RCMP arrest two break-in suspects in East Kelowna

A vigilant resident reported suspicious activity leading to the arrests

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months

The motorcycle rider had to relearn to walk after the 2017 crash

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

Most Read