VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

It’s not too often you get to see exactly what goes into reducing avalanche risk.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation crews captured video aboard a helicopter on Wednesday above the Morrisey Ridge near Fernie, showing explosives dropping onto slopes in high-risk areas and triggering a controlled avalanche.

Avalanches have once again been deadly this winter in B.C.

A woman was backcountry skiing with a group on New Year’s Eve in the Selkirk Mountains’ Kootenay Pass when the snow started to roar down. She was found buried, but later died in hospital.

About a week later, a Calgary man skiing in McDermott Basin in Jaffray, southwest of Fernie, was overtaken by an avalanche. His companion survived by clinging to a tree.

READ MORE: Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

For details on how to stay safe while in the backcountry during warming weather, visit avalanche.ca

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird's-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

