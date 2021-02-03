Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

Hula hoops and Rubik’s cubes are a match made in heaven – at least for Colwood teen Josiah Plett.

On Feb. 13, Plett will celebrate his 18th birthday and attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most Rubik’s cubes solved while hula hooping – the first of three records he plans to challenge this month.

To break this record, Plett will make his way to his school, Pacific Christian School in Saanich, at 7 a.m. on the morning of his birthday and spend the next 12 hours solving as many Rubik’s cubes as he can – hula hooping all the while. The current record is 200 solves in about one hour, he explained, admitting that 12 hours does sound extreme so he’ll be happy to at least surpass the five-hour mark.

READ ALSO: Tubing world record broken on Vancouver Island

The next morning, he’ll return to the gymnasium to attempt to break the record for the fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube while hula hooping which is currently 12.20 seconds – 3.14 seconds slower than his personal best.

On Feb. 20, Plett will attempt to break the third record by hooping and cubing for another 12 hours but this time with one hand as he tackles the record for most Rubik’s cubes solved one-handed while hula hooping – the current record is 101 in about an hour.

To some, solving Rubik’s cubes for hours on end would be the greatest challenge, but Plett has “done so much cubing that it’s really a non-factor.” What he’s worried about is hula hooping for up to 12 hours.

So far, he’s only attempted three hours at a time but has been working with his school’s athletic director John Stewart to build his endurance.

READ ALSO: Calgary Roughnecks draft young Saanich lacrosse star for coming NLL season

Plett learned to solve a Rubik’s cube at age 7 but only began “speed-cubing” in Grade 10 after a friend introduced him to the concept. After practising and shaving his solve-time from 45 seconds per cube down to an average of 13 seconds, Plett decided to up the ante.

“The hula hooping part was added six months ago,” and it wasn’t long before he decided to apply to Guinness to break the three records. In October, he heard back and began planning the attempts over winter break.

Normally, it costs thousands to bring in an official Guinness adjudicator because the applicant must pay for their travel and accommodations, Plett said, but because of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, he’ll be relying on local volunteers to monitor his attempts. Each scrutineer is limited to a four-hour shift to avoid losing focus so he’ll need six volunteers for both Feb. 13 and 20, and other volunteers will scramble the cubes.

READ ALSO: Sooke man attempts to break world record for squats

The fastest time to solve a Rubik’s cube while hula hooping record has more formal regulations and technically requires a World Cube Association delegate to be present. However, with COVID-19, the referee will have to be an informal volunteer who ensures all regulations are followed exactly.

Plett will be using eight RS3 M 2020 Rubik’s cubes which he said are “the best speed cubes on the market” and cost $8 each. They’re stickerless, have a better range of motion than an average Rubik’s cube and contain magnets that snap the pieces into place.

The teen will stream the attempts live on his YouTube channel.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Previous story
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month
Next story
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press file)
Big White ties new COVID-19 case growth to ‘unsanctioned Australia Day gatherings’

Positive cases continue to stem from privately managed group housing

(Contributed)
North Okanagan Knights goalie turns to pro golf, wins first event

Cole Wilson, 20, finished in a tie for first in his debut tournament on the Vancouver Golf Tour

Cillema Photography/Strathcona Business Improvement Association
Support your local restaurant during Dine Around Okanagan

Dine Around will run from Feb. 5 to March 7

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing a bobcat in Kelowna

Both men were arrested at the scene of a business compound

File photo from WildsafeBC, not a photo of the coyote spotted in Glenmore.
Pack of coyotes concerns Glenmore residents

Early February is mating season for coyotes

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

A thief escaped with two bottles of rum from a Princeton wine and beer store, which were later reclaimed by the store manager. (Needpix photo)
How bad can a Princeton liquor store theft actually go?

Suspect smashes bottles, loses loot

Submitted photo Gas pump, Mark Buckawicki, Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:MarkBuckawicki
HOLM: Why we need the carbon tax

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

T-One Restaurant is a new restaurant to open in Kelowna, owned by the husband and wife duo of chefLevi Hsu and Aria Yen. (Contributed)
Straight from DeHart

New Asian dining option in Kelowna

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores five Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Scarlett was out skating on Three Valley Lake with her parents Anne Murphy and Brydon Roe, on Jan. 27, 2021.(Submitted/Anne Murphy)
VIDEO: Skating at Three Valley Lake last week

Revelstoke family skates on Three Valley Lake before the recent snowstorm

Most Read