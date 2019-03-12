Screenshot from clit-me app. (National Film Board of Canada)

VIDEO: Clitoris in the spotlight in new National Film Board app

New app focuses on female sexual health and pleasure, aiming to close the ‘orgasm gap’

WARNING: This story contents sexually-themed content. It may not be suitable for younger readers.

A Canadian-made app is taking a light-hearted approach to informing the public about female sexual satisfaction and closing the “orgasm gap.”

The mobile game app, called Clit-me, was launched last week by the National Film Board in collaboration with the Université du Québec à Montréal. The “orgasm gap” refers to the disparity of understanding in women’s and men’s sexual satisfaction.

Stop-motion videos introduce the anatomy of the clitoris on the app. Users then create a custom clitoris avatar and try out different “motion techniques” to make it happy.

Once a user hits the “goal,” they can learn more about the awareness campaign through videos featuring the eight students who created the app and each received $1,000. You can play as many times as you like.

Pillow talk on Valentine’s Day: Fraser Health offers education on STIs

According to the Journal of Sexual Medicine, 62 per cent of heterosexual women will reach orgasm when having sex for the first time with a partner. That’s compared to 85 per cent of men. Lesbian women reach orgasm 75 per cent of the time.

One of the reasons for the gap in men’s and women’s sexual pleasure, according to the app creators, is a lack of understanding about the female sex organ. Discovered in 1559, it wasn’t until 2015 that the first 3-D model of the clitoris appeared.

“We all know what a penis looks like,” a news release reads. “Perhaps it’s high time we got to know more about the clitoris.”

Here is a promotional YouTube video about the app:

