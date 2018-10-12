Drag performer Chase Adams reads a story Wednesday to a group of children at Kootenay Kids. Photo: Tyler Harper

VIDEO: Drag story time a hit at B.C. childcare centre

Nelson’s Kootenay Kids invited a local performer to read to its kids

The lady with the head of flowers, oversized pink reading glasses and leather heels turned the page on a small book and pointed to a picture of a raccoon standing upright.

“Can you walk on your tiptoes?” they asked the room full of children, who happily obliged. “I have to in these shoes.”

The parents laughed, and Chase Adams’s bright purple lips smiled before their continued on with the story.

Adams, a local drag performer whose real name is Ryan Gallant, was the latest guest reader at Kootenay Kids. Every Wednesday the childcare centre, when possible, invites a community member to spend 15 minutes reading and interacting with kids and parents.

With the exception of Pride events, such as a brunch held earlier this year, Adams rarely wears drag during the day. Their performance outfit, they said, is far more provocative than the heavily accessorized yellow and black dress they borrowed from their partner for story time.

“It’s couture,” Adams quipped.

There were no questions from the group about Adams — the target audience was too young to discuss topics such as gender identity — but Adams said just being there helps children and parents learn about diversity and acceptance.

They pointed to their three-year-old daughter Ella, who was in the audience for the reading, as their biggest fan.

“The kids don’t have that filter about gender or expectations,” said Adams. “It’s more about fun and being able to be accepting. They’re our greatest teachers. To see kids almost not even think twice about the whole getup is so great because it’s learned later about acceptance and different biases.

“So it’s great for them to get this experience when they are younger so they know it’s OK to be whatever they want to be.”

Previous readers have included a pair of grandmothers and a letter carrier, with a chef set to visit for Halloween. Nicole Purvis, the children’s playgroup facilitator at Kootenay Kids, said the centre had been looking for the right person to do a drag story time.

“Drag story time is a thing that happens in bigger cities but hasn’t happened here yet,” said Purvis. “We’ve been talking about it for a while, the literacy community has been talking about it. It was just a matter of finding somebody who was willing.

“Chase is a member of the parenting community in Nelson, so Chase was a really natural fit and was willing and has a comfort with young children. So it was a perfect fit. I’m not sure we knew we would find that.”


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Just Posted

Victory for Seattle players with Kelowna roots

The Rockets lost 9-6 to the Seattle Thunderbirds Wednesday night.

Kelowna candidates talk about climate change

Candidates answer the question: Is the city doing enough, and what more needs to be done?

Watch: Kelowna man bowls perfect game

Terry Tremblay threw a perfect game at McCurdy Bowling Center in Kelowna on Oct. 8.

Kelowna teen’s petition to end food waste in Canada reaches 142,000 signatures

Justin Kulik will present his petition to the Ministry of Agriculture on World Food Day

$20,000 to Kelowna hospital put towards for youth with mental illness

Kelowna General Hospital’s courtyard has been revitalized

Kelowna nonprofit and fire department to teach fire prevention methods in Africa

RESTOR and the Kelowna Fire Department will spend two weeks in Ethiopia

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Fire destroys South Okanagan home

Crews responded to the blaze at about 10 p.m. on Oct. 11

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

GoFundMe launched after Vernon woman loses all in fire

Lynn Retzer’s Louie’s Lane home and shop, off Westside Road in Vernon, lost in Wednesday night fire

South Okanagan company intends to turn resort into world-class adventure destination

Penticton outdoor adventure company will operate Chute Lake resort in Naramata

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

US astronaut thanks Russian rescuers for their quick work

The Soyuz rocket that Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin were heading off in to the International Space Station failed two minutes after Thursday’s launch.

Video: Digging in for burrowing owls in the Okanagan/Nicola Valley

Wildlife organizations working together with the public to help build and repair burrowing owl dens

Most Read