Grinder and Coola come out of hibernation on April 3, 2019. (Grouse Mountain Resort Facebook)

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are out of their 18th hibernation on Grouse Mountain.

The resort posted a video on Facebook of the males emerging from their deep sleep on Tuesday, saying staff will now prepare their 5.5-acre summer habitat.

“Adult male grizzlies hibernate for as little as several weeks, while females that emerge from dens with cubs can hibernate for as long as seven months,” according to the Grouse Mountain website.

Grinder and Coola were found abandoned in 2001 in different regions of B.C., according to the website.

Grinder had been wandering on a logging road in Invermere, near the Alberta border, dehydrated, thin and weak – weighing only 4.5 kg.

Coola was spotted on a highway near Bella Coola on the central coast. His mother had been killed by a truck and he was the only one of three cubs to survive.

Grizzly bears live to be around 20 to 25 years of age and are capable of running up to 64 km/hour.

Most Read